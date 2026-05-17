Alex Cooper's Unwell Games is Coming to YouTube this Fall 2026

Get ready for an exciting expansion of Alex Cooper’s Unwell universe! The podcaster-turned-producer has announced four new YouTube series, including the highly anticipated “Unwell Games” competition series, which will premiere in late summer or early fall 2026.

This new installment follows the success of “Unwell Winter Games,” featuring a fresh set of challenges and contestants.

What’s in Store?

Unwell Games: A reality competition series where top creators and reality stars live together, battling for power and prize money.

Pot Stirrer: A two-part miniseries where Alex Cooper hosts a chaotic Thanksgiving dinner with reality stars and internet personalities, featuring secret “pot stirrers” trying to sabotage the night.

Holiday Hard Launch: A microdrama about two strangers faking a relationship, premiering winter 2026.

Before the Steps: A docuseries following celebrities’ journeys to the Met Gala, narrated by Alex Cooper, premiering spring 2027.

Cooper’s Unwell Productions is also working on other projects, including collaborations with premium distribution partners.

With her unique blend of humor and insight, Alex Cooper is set to captivate audiences on YouTube.