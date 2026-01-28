Alex de Minaur shares wedding plans with Katie Boulter

Alex de Minaur is transitioning from the tennis court to wedding preparations.

The 26-year-old Australian star spoke candidly about his impending marriage to fellow tennis pro Katie Boulter at the 2026 Australian Open. In a video posted by the official Australian Open X account—captioned “Happy wife, happy life 😉”—the groom-to-be promised he won’t leave all the wedding planning to the 29-year-old Boulter. The tournament is currently underway at Melbourne Park, running from January 12 through February 1.

Later, the bride-to-be shared a humorous reaction on Instagram, tagging a photo of herself with the caption “51% shareholder 😏.”

According to Fox Sports, Alex de Minaur expanded on the plans during a post-match interview. “Honestly, the fact that we’re both tennis players and we’ve both got quite busy schedules means we are doing as much as we can together,” he said. “I’ve been involved in some of the decisions so far, but I’m sure when it comes to details like napkins, flowers, and decorations—that’s not my forte. I’ll leave that to Katie.”

The couple originally announced their engagement on December 23, 2024, in a joint Instagram post. “We’ve been keeping a small secret… 🤭, “Boulter captioned a selfie, her left hand resting on her fiancé’s chest with a glittering diamond engagement ring clearly visible.

On Tuesday, January 27, Alex de Minaur’s tournament run ended with a loss to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The men’s final of the 2026 Australian Open is scheduled for Sunday, February 1.