Alex Honnold climbs one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers live on Netflix without rope

American free solo climber Alex Honnold has once again pushed the limits of human capabilities by scaling one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers without a rope, this time in full public view.

The 40-year-old climber successfully ascended Taipei 101 in Taiwan, a 508-metre tower that was once the tallest building in the world. He completed the daring climb in just over 90 minutes on Sunday and the climb was streamed live on Netflix.

Cheers erupted from crowds gathered on the streets below as he reached the top of the 101-storey skyscraper, marking a historic moment. The climb had originally been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

After reaching the summit, Honnold described the experience as unforgettable. “What a view, it’s incredible. What a beautiful day,” he said, adding that strong winds made the final section particularly challenging.

“I was trying to balance nicely and not fall off the spire. It’s an incredible way to see Taipei.”

He further shared, “When I was leaving the ground, you’re like, oh it’s kind of intense, there’s so many people watching, But then honestly, they’re all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time.”

Alex Honnold rose to prominence in 2017 when he became the first person to free solo a full route on Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

While Honnold is not the first climber to ascend the skyscraper, he is the first to do so without a rope. French rock climber Alain Robert scaled the building in four hours on Christmas Day in 2004 using ropes during its grand opening celebrations.