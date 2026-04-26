Alex Marquez wins Spanish MotoGP to end Bezzecchi streak

Alex Marquez claimed a comfortable victory in the Spanish MotoGP on Sunday, ending overall leader Marco Bezzecchi’s winning streak of five consecutive triumphs.

Last season’s champion Marc Marquez crashed out and his younger brother was able to repeat his 2025 maiden victory in Jerez, finishing 1.903sec ahead of Bezzecchi in second.

Aprilia rider Bezzecchi was able to stretch his overall lead at the top of the standings to 11 points on Jorge Martin, who came in fourth.

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third to complete the podium in what proved a relatively serene race in the sun after the chaotic and dramatic rain-lashed sprint on Saturday.

Last season’s champion Marc Marquez won that after some quick thinking to change his bike, and started on pole on Sunday, but came to grief on the 11th turn of the second lap, shortly after being overtaken by his brother Alex.

Pedro Acosta, who started the day third overall, took some damage after contact with Raul Fernandez.

Bezzecchi stayed on Ducati-Gresini rider Alex Marquez’s tail for a while but the Spaniard was too quick for him and eventually the Italian settled for holding onto second ahead of compatriot Di Giannantonio.