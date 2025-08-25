Alexander Isak may still go to Liverpool

With the transfer window deadline fast approaching, Liverpool are still optimistic to pull off the Alexander Isak signing this summer.

Football- Soccer News from Around The World

The Reds are still looking to add strength in their attack, after the departure of both Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz, and the sad demise of Diogo Jota.

With Alexandar Isak trying to leave Newcastle United, Liverpool may come up with a fresh bid on Monday night.

Their initial bid for the striker was rejected by the Magpies and haven’t returned since.

Liverpool saw their opening bid for Isak rejected and haven’t returned since, although the situation may change after Monday’s game is complete.

The 25-year-old reported late after the summer break and trained with his former club Real Sociedad. He was the only member of the 2024-25 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) team of the year not to attend the award ceremony, citing “everything going on.”

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now — and why change is in the best interest of everyone, not just myself,” Isak said on Instagram.

Moyes thrilled for Grealish, who shines in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton

He was left out of the pre-season squad for the tour of Asia. He eventually returned to training at the start of the month.

However, he missed the season opener against Aston Villa, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

And with just six days remaining in the window, Liverpool are once again placing a bid of the Sweden international .

According to Ian Doyle in the Liverpool Echo, there have been “signs” that Newcastle are relenting in their stance that Isak is not for sale.

He suggests that Isak’s move to Anfield will happen “sooner rather than later” and that a £130million deal might be enough to seal it.

On the other hand, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope stated that Isak is “almost certain” to stay at Newcastle this summer.

Indeed, it does feel incredibly unlikely that the club will sanction his exit.

However, the fact that Liverpool do not appear to be looking at any other alternatives does point to a certain degree of confidence in the Isak deal.