Alexander Isak transfer: Liverpool agree deal with Newcastle

Alexander Isak transfer saga is reportedly over, after Liverpool and Newcastle United reached a £130m fee deal for the forward.

According to BBC, an agreement for the Sweden international to join the Anfield club is now in place.

The development was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, stating that Isak, on his way today for medical tests as a new Liverpool player after a long-term deal agreed months ago.

He is likely to ink a six-year deal at the club.

The Red had an original £110m offer rejected earlier this month.

The deal eclipses the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo in the summer of 2023.

Newcastle had set an asking price of £150m for their talisman. However, that softened in recent weeks as Isak refused to train or play with his Newcastle team-mates.

Now finding Isak successor is a big task for Newcastle on deadline day.

The club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for up to £69m opened the door for Liverpool to make their move for Isak.