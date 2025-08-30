Liverpool to make Premier League record bid for Isak

Liverpool are preparing a fresh offer of Newcastle Alexander Isak in the final days of the transfer window.

Defending champions Liverpool are Isak’s preferred destination should the Swede manage to engineer an exit from Tyneside before Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to The Telegraph, the talks between the two clubs over the possible transfer of the Sweden International have progressed significantly in the last 24 hours.

The Reds are preparing an official offer, although it is 20 million less than Newcastle’s request, which values ​​the player at 175 million euros.

It is reported that the player has reached personal terms and arrived in Newcastle on Thursday to undergo a medical.

Eddie Howe’s side have fought hard to resist selling their talisman, but recent development indicate that they are preparing for life without him.

Newcastle have already agreed a £69m ($93m) deal for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Isak.

The Magpies have slapped a £150m ($202m) price tag on Isak, hoping to either ward off suitors or extract maximum value.

Liverpool’s opening offer of £110m ($148m) earlier this month was swiftly rejected. And now they are preparing a new package worth £130m before add-ons for the striker.

According to Goal, the total could creep closer to Newcastle’s asking price through performance-related bonuses.