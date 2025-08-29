Guimaraes admits failure in solving Isak transfer saga

It is one of the most bizarre transfer saga of recent years, as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Swedish international has not yet kicked a ball for the Magpies this season and missed their whole pre-season campaign.

With just four days remaining in the transfer window deadline, both clubs and giving their all to reach a suitable conclusion of this highly talked about Isak transfer this summer.

During Isak absence, Eddie Howe’s side have drawn one and lost one of their opening two Premier League matches of the season.

Despite going down to 10 men against Liverpool on Monday, they rallied and were just minutes away from sealing a much-deserved point.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes, who put on an exceptional show against Liverpool, admitted that he has so far failed to solve Isak transfer riddle.

I haven’t had any contact with him. We’ve been training in the mornings, and he trains at a different time, when no one from the team is around,” he told ESPN.

“As captain, and for us as players, it’s a tough situation because we want to have the best players with us. But that’s something we can’t control – the club, the management, the owners are dealing with it, and I hope it gets sorted out in the best way.”

He admitted that they are missing the 25-year-old, who scored over 20 goals for them last season.

“We hope to have our best player back, but unfortunately, this is a situation that neither I nor any other player can control.”

They will now face Leeds United on Saturday evening in their final match before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.