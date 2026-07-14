Alexander Sorloth breaks silence on not passing to Erling Haaland amid death threats

Norway’s historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals, but the fallout off the pitch has taken a dark turn.

Atletico de Madrid and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth has become the target of severe online abuse, including reported death threats, following a highly controversial moment during the match. The 30-year-old forward has now broken his silence to explain the play and address the intense backlash.

The Missed Pass That Sparked a Social Media Storm

The incident occurred during a first-half attack while Norway was leading England 1-0. The “Vikings” broke forward on a blistering two-on-one counter-attack, with Sorloth driving the ball forward and Erling Haaland running completely unmarked alongside him, visibly calling for the pass.

Instead of squaring the ball to the Manchester City star for what many believed would be an easy tap-in, Sorloth opted to take the shot himself. England’s defenders recovered quickly, the opportunity was snuffed out, and Norway missed the chance to double their lead.

England eventually equalized late in normal time before sealing a 2-1 victory in extra time, ending Norway’s World Cup dreams.

“My Touch Was Poor” — Sorloth Explains the Decision

Speaking to reporters about the moment that has dominated social media, Sorloth admitted he made a mistake but explained the split-second decision-making that led to the shot.

“After my first touch, I looked up and saw [John] Stones blocking that passing lane,” Sorloth explained, via reports from Diario AS. “So I took another touch, but that touch was poor. I should have been the one to move first to unbalance him, but instead, I waited for him to move.”

Sorloth made it clear that his primary intention was to set up his strike partner, though the window of opportunity shut faster than expected.

“What I wanted most in that situation was to pass to Erling. But it looked like that pass wouldn’t work, so I chose to shoot. It’s really hard. I keep thinking I should have done that scene better. Of course, more chances will come, but it is harder because it happened on the biggest stage with a World Cup semifinal spot at stake.”

Fact Check: Did Erling Haaland Unfollow Alexander Sorloth?

As the online backlash intensified, rumors began circulating on social media claiming that a frustrated Haaland had unfollowed Sorloth on Instagram, pointing to a permanent rift between the two stars.

However, this claim is entirely false. The rumor originated from a parody account on social media. A quick check of Haaland’s official Instagram account reveals he is still following his national teammate, and there is no evidence of a personal fallout between the two forwards despite the agonizing exit.