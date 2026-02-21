Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form split after 3 years of marriage

Alexandra Daddario and her husband, film producer Andrew Form, have decided to end their marriage after more than three years together.

In a statement released through Daddario’s representative, the couple confirmed their separation, saying the decision was made “with love and respect.” They added that they will continue to co-parent their young son.

“They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition,” the statement reads.

The former couple made their relationship public in May 2021 when Daddario shared a photo of them together on social media. Their engagement was confirmed later that year, and they wed roughly six months afterward.

Daddario, 39, and Form, 57, married in June 2022 in New Orleans. The pair share a 15-month-old son, welcomed in late 2024. Daddario is also stepmother to Form’s two children, Rowan and Julian, from his previous marriage to actress Jordana Brewster.

In July 2024, Daddario announced she was expecting their first child together, sharing that she had kept the pregnancy private for several months.

Form is known for producing major genre hits including A Quiet Place and its sequel, as well as The Purge franchise and several horror features. While, Daddario rose to global recognition through film and television roles and gained renewed acclaim for her performance in The White Lotus.