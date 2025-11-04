Alexandra Daddario Expresses Interest in Starring as Wonder Woman

Alexandra Daddario, a longtime fan favourite for the role of Wonder Woman, has reaffirmed her interest in joining the new DC Universe—a move that could energise the franchise.

Ana Nogueira, who previously wrote Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is currently scripting the DCU’s Wonder Woman film. James Gunn has confirmed that production will begin as soon as the script is finalized.

Daddario has long been fan-cast as various DC characters, including Zatanna and Catwoman, making her one of the most popular choices to portray Diana Prince in Gunn’s rebooted universe. Her most recent comments on the role, while echoing positive sentiments from 2013, include a fresh update confirming her ongoing enthusiasm for DC projects. In a 2013 interview with Collider, Daddario first expressed her desire to play Wonder Woman.

Now, in a new conversation with ScreenRant, she addressed the possibility of becoming DC’s next Amazonian princess.

She also admitted being unaware of the surge in fan art imagining her as Diana Prince.

The Mayfair Witches star said she would “gladly” join the DCU and believes working with James Gunn “would be fantastic in any capacity.

“As a result, Daddario is open not only to Wonder Woman but to any role Gunn deems the best fit for her.At 39, Daddario is one year younger than Gal Gadot, who portrayed Diana Prince in three films and anchored the original DCEU. With David Corenswet (DC’s new Superman) at 32, casting Daddario would make Wonder Woman older than Superman in the franchise—a dynamic that aligns with comic lore, where Batman is also typically older than the Man of Steel.