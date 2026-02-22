Alexandra Daddario’s dark new chapter in Mayfair Witches season 3 explained

AMC’s hit horror series Mayfair Witches is officially back in the spotlight as filming for its third season has wrapped. Alexandra Daddario, who plays the lead role of neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding, will once again take center stage as she grapples with her dark new powers and a family legacy steeped in witchcraft.

Showrunner Thomas Schnauz confirmed that production has finished for season 3, sharing that his son even got to operate the slate on the final day. While there’s no official release date yet, AMC and AMC+ are expected to air the new season toward the end of 2026.

Season 3 of the hit show promises dig deeper into the mythology of Mayfair Witches, exploring Salem’s historic witch trials and introducing other spellbound families that shape Rowan’s dangerous world.

Alexandra Daddario’s character will continue to face the evil spirit Lasher, portrayed by Jack Huston, while struggling with her lethal psychic abilities.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 also brings a fresh batch of cast members. Game of Thrones alum Michiel Huisman joins as a carpenter named Michael, a character hiding a dark secret that unravels as he grows closer to Rowan.

Betsy Brandt, James Frain, and Eliza Scanlen are also on board, though details about their roles are still under wraps. Alexandra Daddario will share key scenes with these newcomers, further expanding the story’s reach.

AMC Networks’ president of entertainment, Dan McDermott, highlighted that the Mayfair family saga continues to be rich and complex. He mentioned that the series’ exploration of Salem offers a fresh backdrop for Mayfair Witches’ ongoing drama.

Fans of Alexandra Daddario can expect her character to navigate new challenges while the show delves into Salem’s history of witchcraft and secrets that have long been buried. Alexandra Daddario has become synonymous with Rowan Fielding, and her return promises to anchor the narrative firmly.

Season 3 will see Alexandra Daddario confronting both external threats and her own growing powers, keeping viewers on edge. The actress’s portrayal of Rowan remains central, and AMC is counting on her to carry the series through this pivotal new chapter of Mayfair Witches.

As the countdown begins for the anticipated return, Alexandra Daddario’s role, the newly added cast, and the deepening lore of Mayfair Witches make this season one of the most talked-about in the series’ run.

Alexandra Daddario fans have plenty to look forward to, with her character facing even darker forces than before, cementing her place as the heart of Mayfair Witches season 3.