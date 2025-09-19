Alexandra Daddario Movies: A Journey Through Her Film Career

Alexandra Daddario has become a household name in Hollywood, thanks to her captivating performances across a wide range of genres. From action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt indie dramas, Alexandra Daddario movies showcase her versatility and undeniable screen presence.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Alexandra Daddario movies, this guide will take you through her impressive career.

The Early Days of Alexandra Daddario’s Film Career

Alexandra Daddario’s journey in film began with modest but promising roles. Her debut came in 2005 with a small part as “Pretty Girl” in the indie drama The Squid and the Whale. This early role marked her entry into cinema, setting the stage for more opportunities. In 2006, she appeared in The Hottest State as Kim, followed by horror films like The Attic in 2007, where she played Ava Strauss, and The Babysitters in the same year as Barbara Yates. These early Alexandra Daddario movies allowed her to sharpen her skills in smaller projects, building a foundation for her future success.

Her early work also included a cameo in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience in 2009 as Girlfriend and a role in the horror thriller Bereavement in 2010 as Allison Miller. These performances, though not headline-grabbing, showcased her ability to tackle diverse characters and genres, paving the way for her breakthrough.

Breakthrough Roles That Defined Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario’s big break arrived with the 2010 fantasy adventure Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, where she portrayed Annabeth Chase, the intelligent and fierce daughter of Athena. The film, based on Rick Riordan’s popular book series, grossed over $226 million worldwide and introduced her to a global audience. She reprised her role as Annabeth in the 2013 sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, further cementing her place in young adult cinema.

In 2011, she took on a comedic role as Paige in the Farrelly Brothers’ Hall Pass, showing her knack for lighter fare. However, it was her starring role in the 2013 horror reboot Texas Chainsaw 3D as Heather Miller that highlighted her as a scream queen, earning a dedicated following among horror fans despite mixed reviews. Her ability to shift between genres became even more evident in 2015’s San Andreas, where she starred alongside Dwayne Johnson as Blake Gaines in the disaster epic. The film was a massive box office success, grossing over $473 million, and showcased Alexandra Daddario’s action-heroine charisma. These pivotal Alexandra Daddario movies marked her transition from supporting roles to a leading lady.

Standout Performances in Alexandra Daddario Movies

As her career progressed, Alexandra Daddario continued to take on diverse roles that highlighted her range. In 2014, she starred in the zombie comedy Burying the Ex as Olivia, directed by Joe Dante, blending humor with horror. The following year, she appeared in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Choice as Monica, bringing emotional depth to the romantic drama. In 2016’s Baked in Brooklyn, she played Kate Winston in a lighthearted story about love and crime, further showcasing her comedic talents.

One of her most iconic roles came in 2017’s Baywatch, where she played Summer Quinn in the action-comedy reboot of the classic TV series. Despite a lukewarm critical reception, her performance stood out, and the film found a strong audience following. That same year, she starred in The Layover as Kate Jeffries, a road trip comedy alongside Kate Upton, leaning into her comedic charm. In 2018, When We First Met, a Netflix romantic comedy, saw her as Avery Martin in a time-loop love story, earning praise for its heartfelt moments.

Alexandra Daddario also shone in darker, more dramatic roles. The 2018 mystery-thriller We Have Always Lived in the Castle, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel, featured her as Constance Blackwood in one of her highest-rated performances, earning an 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2019, she took on a producing role in addition to starring as Alexis Butler in the horror-thriller We Summon the Darkness, set in the 1980s, and as Emma Corrigan in the romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret?, based on Sophie Kinsella’s novel, where she also served as an executive producer. Her voice work as Lois Lane in the 2020 animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow further demonstrated her versatility. These Alexandra Daddario movies highlight her ability to bring depth and authenticity to any role.

Recent Projects and Upcoming Alexandra Daddario Movies

In recent years, Alexandra Daddario has continued to push boundaries. In 2020, she starred as Margaret in Lost Girls & Love Hotels, a bold drama exploring complex themes, and in 2021, she played Mary in Die in a Gunfight, a modern take on a Romeo-and-Juliet-style story. Her voice work as Lois Lane continued in the 2024 animated films Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One and Part Three, adding to her growing presence in the DC universe.

Looking ahead, fans of Alexandra Daddario movies have much to anticipate. In 2025, she will star in I Wish You All the Best, a drama directed by Tommy Dorfman, set for release on November 7, 2025, where she plays Hannah alongside Corey Fogelmanis and Cole Sprouse. Another 2025 project, A Tree Fell in the Woods, showcases her continued interest in indie films. For 2026, she is slated to appear in Hershey, a project that promises to further expand her diverse portfolio. These upcoming Alexandra Daddario movies signal her ongoing commitment to taking on varied and challenging roles.

Why Alexandra Daddario Movies Resonate with Audiences

What makes Alexandra Daddario movies so captivating is her ability to blend charisma, intensity, and relatability. Whether she’s fighting for survival in San Andreas, delivering laughs in Baywatch, or exploring complex emotions in We Have Always Lived in the Castle, she brings a unique energy to every role. Her growing involvement in producing also shows her dedication to shaping meaningful stories behind the scenes.