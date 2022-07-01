Actor Alexandra Daddario ties the knot

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario has tied the knot with film producer Andrew Form months after announcing the engagement.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took to her social media handle, Thursday, to break the news of her marriage to beau Andrew Form. Daddario tied the nuptial knot with Form in New Orleans, Louisiana, months after the couple exchanged rings in 2021.

Speaking about the wedding venue, Daddario told an international magazine, “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans.” She added: “I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans.”

Daddario touted the Louisiana city as ‘full of music and life’.

In the series of glimpses from the ceremony shared by the blue-eyed beauty on the photo and video sharing social application, Daddario opted for a Danielle Frankel gown for the big day. Her pleated silk wool gown for the nuptials was well complimented by an off-white striped suit, donned by the dapper groom.

The wedding is the first for Alexandra Daddario, while Andrew Form was previously married to actor Jordana Brewster – known for her recurring role in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

