Alexandra Daddario trolls Beckham with cheeky World Cup selfie

Actress Alexandra Daddario stole the show off the pitch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, by photobombing England legend David Beckham in a hilarious moment at Boston Stadium.

The Moment: ‘Clock It’ Selfie Goes Viral

Actress Alexandra Daddario took in the England vs Ghana match, part of the Group L stage in Boston, and took to Instagram to share her experience with her 22.6 million followers.

In her snap, with the backdrop of the match, she playfully managed to squeeze both herself and the 51-year-old football hero in a ‘clock it’ meme, using her thumb and finger.

Daddario posed with an ‘okay’ hand sign, and somehow managed to fit David Beckham into her hand, pointing to him in the background while he posed in the hospitality box. She captioned the image, ‘@fifaworldcup’.

Beckham’s Response: Thumbs-Up From the VIP Box

Seated in the hospitality boxes for the match, David Beckham appeared to have taken the celebrity’s bold move in his stride, giving athumbs-upto the cameras. The 51-year-old sports hero was spotted wearing a smart grey suit, and even though it’s unknown whether he directed his greeting towards Alexandra’s lens, he looked like he didn’t mind being mocked. Alexandra zoomed into some versions of her snap which also showcased the football legend in action while clapping and cheers from the audience.

Alexandra Daddario also posted an Instagram Story, in which she wore an England cap while cheering on the team during the England vs Ghana match in Boston. The clip was accompanied by a caption saying, ‘For the three lions!’, accompanied by three lions’ emojis and an England flag.

The Match: England Held to 0-0 Draw

While Alexandra Daddario and her Instagram followers might have been captivated by her cheeky callout to David Beckham, the actual match wasn’t quite as thrilling.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, a much less exciting result compared to England’s dominant 4-2 victory against Croatia during their opening match of the tournament. England currently sits atop their group, the Group L, but had to put up a solid performance in defence, to prevent the Ghanaian side from finding the net.

Fan Reactions: ‘Best an England Kit Has Ever Looked’

The social media buzz surrounding Daddario’s selfie was astronomical. Fans flooded her post with comments, with one saying: “Never seen an England shirt look so good!!” Another penned: “Yesss Alexandra Daddario clock it” while a third commented: “The best an England kit has ever looked.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a magnet for A-list guests; but Alexandra Daddario’s off-pitch action seems to be a definite highlight. The self-confessed FIFA fan isn’t the first celeb to be spotted supporting their nation, recently having met with the talented songwriter Shakira, after she supported Lion Messi at his historic 17th World Cup match.