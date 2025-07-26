Is Alexandra Daddario the next Wonder Woman?

Speculation is building across the DCU fanbase as Alexandra Daddario becomes a popular choice for the role of Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe after Gal Gadot’s exit.

After Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled, many have been waiting to see who will take up the mantle. Now, new fan art showing Alexandra Daddario in the iconic armour has reignited excitement.

The striking illustration presents Alexandra Daddario in the classic Wonder Woman costume, reminiscent of Gal Gadot’s look in the previous DCEU films.

The artwork has impressed fans and added to the belief that Alexandra Daddario could successfully carry the role forward in the newly reimagined DC Universe.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, previously announced a fresh slate for the franchise.

At first, there was no official Wonder Woman film included in Chapter One of the DCU, with only a prequel series titled Paradise Lost in development.

However, things changed recently when James Gunn confirmed that a Wonder Woman film is now being written.

Reports from Variety now suggest that the Wonder Woman project is being fast-tracked by DC Studios.

James Gunn has said production will begin as soon as the script is ready, both for the new Wonder Woman and the upcoming Batman film.

This adds to the mounting curiosity over who will be cast as the new Diana Prince? Will Alexandra Daddario be the next Wonder Woman?.

Alexandra Daddario, now 39, has the experience and screen presence needed for the role.

While she is close in age to Gal Gadot, and slightly older than David Corenswet, the DCU’s new Superman, her background in fantasy roles like Percy Jackson adds to her suitability.

Alexandra Daddario previous work voicing Lois Lane in several DC animated films shows her connection with the franchise.

James Gunn has stated that future DCU actors will not only appear in live-action but will also voice their characters in animated shows and games.

With that in mind, Daddario’s experience in both areas gives her an edge.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the growing support around Alexandra Daddario suggests that she may be a strong contender for the role.