Alexandra Leclerc: Who is Charles Leclerc's wife?

Due to her marriage to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Leclerc has gained recognition in Formula 1. She has additionally established a prosperous career as an entrepreneur, digital creator, and fashion influencer.

Alexandra Leclerc, an Italian native, built a successful social media career out of her love for fashion, beauty, and travel. By posting high-quality fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle content, she has amassed a sizable following. This has led to partnerships with a number of renowned fashion, jewelry, and beauty brands.

After she and Charles publicly announced their relationship, her profile grew even more. She is now a fixture in the Formula 1 paddock, supporting the Ferrari driver at Grands Prix all over the world and accompanying him to fashion shows, charity events, and red-carpet appearances. Her race-day style has made her one of the sport’s most recognizable partners.

Despite their public personas, Charles and Alexandra have kept much of their relationship private, only occasionally sharing moments of their life together on social media.

Outside of Formula 1, Alexandra Leclerc continues to build her career as an entrepreneur and content creator. Her platforms—featuring fashion campaigns, luxury travel, and lifestyle content—allow her to forge an identity distinct from being the wife of one of the biggest names in sports.

Following her appearance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Alexandra most recently made headlines when fans speculated that she might be expecting her first child. Although neither she nor Charles Leclerc has made any public comment, the rumors quickly went viral online.