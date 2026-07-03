Algeria's Riyad Mahrez retires from international football

Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following Algeria’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland in the round of 32.

The 35-year-old forward confirmed his decision after Thursday’s defeat, bringing an end to a distinguished international career spanning more than a decade.

“There were good times and difficult times as well, of course. That’s part of a career,” Mahrez said after the match.

“But representing Algeria has been a dream of mine ever since I was young, to play for my country. It’s been an immense honor and a great source of pride.”

🚨🇩🇿 OFFICIAL: Riyadh Mahrez announces his retirement from international football, he’s told BeIN Sports. 85 G/A in 119 games for Algeria. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LHXmn2lBvG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2026

He added: “It is the new generation’s turn to play.”

As he left the pitch after the final whistle, Mahrez acknowledged Algeria supporters by giving a thumbs-up before patting his heart and waving to the crowd.

Mahrez retires as one of Algeria’s most decorated footballers. He made 119 appearances for the national team, the second-most in the country’s history, and scored 40 goals, also the second-highest tally for Algeria.

He played a key role in Algeria’s triumph at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Desert Foxes lift the continental title.

🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez : “C’était un match à notre portée.”

👀 Il annonce son dernier match avec la sélection #beINFWC2026 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/y0C908Rsxx — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 3, 2026



At club level, Mahrez enjoyed one of the most successful careers of his generation. He won a historic Premier League title with Leicester City before adding four more league championships with Manchester City.

During his time at City, Mahrez also won the UEFA Champions League as part of the club’s treble-winning campaign.

Congratulations on a fantastic international career, @Mahrez22 🇩🇿 ⁰⁰Best of luck in retirement 🙌🩵 pic.twitter.com/nh7t5H7Sbg — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2026

The winger currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, where he moved after leaving Manchester City.

His retirement marks the end of an international career that established him as one of Algeria’s greatest-ever players and one of African football’s most accomplished talents.