Ali Amin Gandapur accuses Fazlur Rehman of taking money for 26th amendment vote

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has alleged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported 26th Constitutional Amendment after receiving money.

In his media talk, Ali Amin Gandapur accused Fazlur Rehman of getting financial benefits for 26th amendment vote.

The KP CM claimed he had earlier advised his party not to place trust in Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I had warned the party about him, but despite my reservations, I was asked to remain silent,” he remarked.

Gandapur added that it was only on the insistence of his party that he welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier in July, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed support for a change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, emphasising that any such change should come from within the ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman stated, “My priority is a change in the KP government, but it should be initiated from within PTI, since they hold the majority.”

He opposed the idea of an opposition-led move, warning that KP cannot afford further political instability.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, claiming there is currently “no sign of governance” in KP.

“This government is paying extortion money to armed groups. The security situation in the province is worsening by the day,” he said.