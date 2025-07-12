Fazlur Rehman voices support for change within KP government

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday expressed support for a change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, emphasising that any such change should come from within the ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman stated, “My priority is a change in the KP government, but it should be initiated from within PTI, since they hold the majority.” He opposed the idea of an opposition-led move, warning that KP cannot afford further political instability.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, claiming there is currently “no sign of governance” in KP.

“This government is paying extortion money to armed groups. The security situation in the province is worsening by the day,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman added that his party is considering calling an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the ongoing issues in KP, stating, “We want to consult with allies before making any decisions. If PTI changes its attitude, dialogue could be possible.”

Responding to a question regarding seat adjustments in the upcoming Senate elections, he said that meetings with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are still in the early stages.

“It’s too early to comment on any potential seat adjustments related to the Senate elections,” he said.

He also mentioned rising lawlessness in Sindh, referring to the increasing influence of bandits in certain areas.

Notably, just a day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence. The meeting focused on devising a joint strategy for the upcoming Senate elections and discussing the broader political situation in the province.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Governor Kundi stated that the opposition would table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as soon as it secures a majority in the provincial assembly.

“The moment we gain even one additional member, we are ready to move a vote of no confidence,” he said.