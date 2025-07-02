Amir Muqam hints at ‘govt change’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Provincial President, Engineer Amir Muqam, has hinted at a possible change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to ARY News, Amir Muqam, said that a change in the KP government could not be ruled out given the prevailing political conditions in the province.

He said that anything can happen in the province at any time, reiterating his party’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the opposition.

Amir Muqam noted that PTI leaders’ recent letter would be reviewed by the relevant leaders to determine the potential for further discussions.

The minister stated that PTI needs to realise that parliament is not a place for abuse but for constructive political engagement. “If PTI understands this, dialogue is possible”, he said.

Commenting on internal divisions within PTI, Amir Muqam noted, “On one hand there’s a letter, and on the other, Aleema Khan is calling for protests. There is no unity within PTI.”

He added that each member of PTI has their own interpretation and approach, highlighting widespread factionalism within the party.

Earlier, Amir Muqam met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday in Islamabad. The two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the province.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed deep concern over the lack of good governance, worsening law and order, and what they termed as record-breaking corruption under the current provincial administration. They described the present provincial government as highly detrimental to the interests of the province.

The two leaders also consulted on the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on reserved seats and its implications for the political landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Issues related to Kashmir, the situation in the merged tribal districts, and the misuse of federal funds allocated for these areas by the provincial government were also discussed.

The leaders condemned what they called the provincial administration’s misappropriation of these funds and emphasized the need to address the growing concerns of the people in the merged districts.