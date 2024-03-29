Ali Amin Gandapur ‘advised’ to cut ties with Centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Friday advised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur to cut ties with Centre, saying that it’s time for ‘resistance, not reconciliation’.

In a statement, the former National Assembly (NA) speaker claimed that the federal government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), did not accept any demands tabled by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

“They [the federal government] haven’t appointed any single officer on Gandapur’s behest, while no progress was made on the remaining payments of the province,” Asad Qaiser said.

Advising CM Ali Amin Gandapur to cut ties with Centre, he said that they have to take streets now for supremacy of rule of law.

It is pertinent to mention here that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 13 met Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif belonging to rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a press conference along with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the KP chief minister hailed his first engagement with PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘positive’ and said they discussed public and provincial issues, law and order and other matters.

“It was very positive and he [PM Shehbaz Sharif] assured of his full support, would fulfil his promise and would not lie,” CM Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He stressed the need for ‘collaborative efforts’ to solve public issues and the need for the federal and provincial governments to deliver.

Referring to the letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Qaiser claimed that the top judges were ‘pressurised and threatened’, noting that it was the Supreme Court’s (SC) responsibility to provide full protection to the judges.

He also held Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif responsible for ‘such treatment of honourable judges’, claiming that PTI and the judges were ‘harassed’ during previous tenure of PDM-led government.