Ali Amin Gandapur arrested in Dera Ismail Khan

DI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been arrested in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan following a five-hour-long standoff, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the police arrested the PTI leader from the premises of Peshawar High Court Dera Bench.

The police team – headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera – shifted Ali Amin Gandapur to an unknown location. The former federal minister was present in the premises of High Court for almost 5 hours.

Earlier in April, DPO Bhakkar said that the arms seized at Dajjal check post were destined to Zaman Park – residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

District Police Officer Mohammad Naveed said that the accused were intending to shift the arms to Lahore in the name of a private security company.

“The security company provided licenses of 13 rifles, all of which were issued by the government of Balochistan,” police chief said. “A letter has been written to the home department for verification of these licenses,” he further said.

Read More: Punjab police foil weapon smuggling bid

However, licenses of nine rifles were not provided, he said. “Arrested accused Ijaz has confessed that the unlicensed arms were destined to Zaman Park,” DPO said. “Accused Ijaz also confessed that the arms were kept at the place of Ali Amin Gandapur,” he added.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur caused disturbance at Dajjal check post of Bhakkar district, police earlier said.

Comments