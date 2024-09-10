Ali Amin Gandapur booked at Islamabad’s Sangjani PS

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been booked at Sangjani police station in the federal capital for ‘violating public gathering law and anti-state speeches’.

As per details, the FIR was lodged against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the Sangjani police station. The case includes charges of unlawful confinement of a district administration officer, who went to notify the end of a political gathering.

According to sources, the case also involves violations of gathering regulations and anti-state speeches during the event. The PTI leader and chief minister KP is also accused of detaining the officer after the gathering time had expired, preventing him from delivering the notice.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Read more: Ali Amin Gandapur reaches KP CM House after 7-hour absence

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

According to details, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were concerned about the absence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur