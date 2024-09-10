Ali Amin Gandapur reaches KP CM House after 7-hour absence

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

According to details, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were concerned about the absence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

The development was confirmed by PTI MNA Shahid Khattak on his X account. Khattak said Ali Amin Gandapur has returned safely.

Sources have also confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur’s mobile phone has been activated, and he has summoned his security team.

According to an ARY News correspondent, he was in a meeting where mobile jammers were active, making it impossible to contact him.

He was in a location without his security team, but he has since called for his security and left the location now.

The latest reports confirm that he has reached the Chief Minister House in Peshawar, with his brother Faisal Amin confirming his safe arrival. He had been attending a long meeting in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside the National Assembly.

Barrister Gohar was arrested by the police outside the Parliament House soon after PTI MNA Sher Afzal and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen were arrested from the capital city.