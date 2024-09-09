KP Assembly’s urgent session meeting summoned after recent arrests

PESHAWAR: An urgent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been summoned on Tuesday amid recent arrests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, the sitting has been scheduled at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The sitting was scheduled to be held on September 23 but it has been fixed on Tuesday after the arrests of PTI leaders including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali.

A resolution to condemn the recent is likely to be adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Earlier, the Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside the National Assembly.

Barrister Gohar was arrested by the police outside the Parliament House soon after PTI MNA Sher Afzal and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen were arrested from the capital city.

According to sources, the arrests were made in a case pertaining to violation of laws in the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

According to police, Sher Afzal Marwat will be detained at Kohsar police station.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and other PTI leaders will also be arrested as the law enforcers are waiting for other members to come out of the National Assembly, the police sources added.