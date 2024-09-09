Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar arrested from Parliament gate

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar was arrested by the police outside the Parliament House soon after PTI MNA Sher Afzal and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen were arrested from the capital city.

According to sources, the arrests were made in a case pertaining to violation of laws in the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

According to police, Sher Afzal Marwat will be detained at Kohsar police station.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and other PTI leaders will also be arrested as the law enforcers are waiting for other members to come out of the National Assembly, the police sources added.

Several PTI lawmakers are present in the Parliament House including Sheikh Waqas Akram, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Zain Qureshi.

It is to be noted that at least three FIRs were lodged against PTI leaders for violating the NOC by not ending the public gathering on time.

PTI’s Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Ayub, Seemabiya Tahir, and Raja Basharat are among 28 persons who have been nominated in the case.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed at the checkpoints on Margalla Road, blocking access to the Red Zone from both the inside and outside.

Only approved vehicles are permitted to pass after a thorough inspection.

More to follow…