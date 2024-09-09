Sher Afzal Marwat arrested outside National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The capital city police reached the parliament house to arrest Sher Afzal Marwat but faced retaliation from his private guard. The Islamabad police also arrested the PTI MNA’s private guard for resisting his arrest.

According to sources, Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested in a case pertaining to violation of laws in the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on September 8. According to police, Sher Afzal Marwat will will be detained at Kohsar police station.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and other PTI leaders will also be arrested as the law enforcers are waiting for other members to come out of the National Assembly, the police sources added.

The sources added that at least three FIRs have been lodged against PTI leaders for violating NOC issued for public gathering by not ending it on time.

PTI’s Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Ayub, Seemabiya Tahir, and Raja Basharat are among 28 persons who have been nominated in the case.

Red Zone Sealed

Police teams are positioned at checkpoints on Margalla Road, blocking access to the Red Zone from both the inside and outside. Only approved vehicles are permitted to pass after a thorough inspection.

