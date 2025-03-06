PM Shehbaz approves National Youth Employment Plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved the National Youth Employment Plan, aiming to provide market-driven training programs to empower Pakistani youth.

During a review meeting on Thursday, PM Sharif approved the plan to provide youth with training programs tailored to market and industry demands. The meeting outlined an action plan to offer training and employment opportunities through various institutions over the next four years.

The meeting was briefed on the action plan to provide training and employment opportunities through various institutions in the next 4 years, whereas the Prime Minister had decided to personally chair the monthly review meeting and would personally monitor the implementation of the plan, the Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the talented youth of Pakistan are the most valuable asset of the country, whereas the government is empowering and employing the youth by providing them with vocational training and necessary skills.

The prime minister added that the government is taking steps to promote the export of manpower by providing international quality training to Pakistani youth.

Read More: PM Shehbaz ‘prioritises’ international-standard training for Pakistan’s youth

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote the export of manpower by offering international-quality training to Pakistani youth. Additionally, he directed officials to maintain close ties with local industries and consider the demand for manpower from international organizations.

Under the plan, 2.4 million to 6 million youth will receive training annually over the next four years to gain employment opportunities. The Digital Youth Hub is set to be launched this month, providing a platform for youth development and employment opportunities.

The government will work closely with local industries to provide training and employment opportunities in various sectors.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

What is National Youth Employment Plan?

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, stated that the “National Youth Employment Plan is a comprehensive and revolutionary initiative that will provide government patronage to young people at every stage, from training to employment.”

He added that the plan encompasses a wide range of employment opportunities, both domestically and internationally, enabling young Pakistanis to showcase their skills on a global platform. The government is collaborating with various national and international organizations to create maximum opportunities for young people.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that the Youth Employment Plan is a comprehensive initiative that will not only provide young people with training aligned with modern demands but also offer them the best employment opportunities. The National Youth Employment Plan will provide vocational training, internships, business support, and employment opportunities in various sectors. Additionally, specialized training programs in technology, digital skills, and other vital sectors will be introduced to equip young people with modern skills.

“This initiative is a significant step towards economic growth and empowering young people in Pakistan. The government is committed to enabling talented young people to progress and providing them with equal opportunities to showcase their skills.”