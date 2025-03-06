Govt officers ‘directed’ to declare assets by September

ISLAMABAD: The government officers in Pakistan have been directed to declare their assets by September 2025, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details shared by credible sources with ARY News, a September deadline has been set for government officials to declare their assets in compliance with the IMF requirements.

IMF delegation is currently in Pakistan for review talks to unlock $1 billion loan tranche of the ongoing $7 bln programme.

Sources said the Pakistani authorities will share a draft regarding asset declaration with the global lender, adding that the government has also decided to launch a digital portal in line with a demand made by the IMF.

Discussions were also held regarding external financing, the operationalization plan for the Tax Policy Unit, inflation comparisons with regional countries, and national accounts, according to the Finance Ministry.

Additionally, the Labor Force Survey, Family Budget Survey, and Living Standards reports were reviewed in ongoing negotiations.

Key discussions with the IMF delegation also focused on electricity and gas tariffs, circular debt, and other financial matters, sources revealed.

The draft for government officials’ asset declarations will be finalized in today’s negotiations and subsequently shared with the IMF, the Finance Ministry sources confirmed.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ‘asked’ Pakistan to achieve revenue shortfall in the next fiscal quarter, said sources.

“There is no room for revenue shortfall,” IMF delegation led by Nathan Porter reportedly told Pakistan during the talks to unlock $1 billion loan tranche of $7bln loan programme.