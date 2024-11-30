CM KP, Bushra Bibi face new charges over Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: Another case has been registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the case has been filed under the jurisdiction of the SHO of the Secretariat Police Station, with Bushra Bibi and CM Ali Amin Gandapur named as the accused.

The case includes 20 sections, including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Senators Faisal Javed, Atif Khan, and Asad Qaiser have also been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR claims that between 15,000 to 18,000 people, led by Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin, attacked D-Chowk. The complaint further states that the crowd was armed, and anti-state speeches were delivered during the attack.

On 25 Nov 2024, a terrorism case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several other party leaders.

As per details, PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan, CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Sheryar Riaz among 75 others were named in the case registered at the Naseerabad police station in Rawalpindi.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan allegedly incited protesters to march towards Islamabad on November 22, while Bushra Bibi’s social media statement was seen as instigating party workers.

Read More: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, others booked in terrorism case

The suspects are accused of conspiring to block roads, attacking police officers with sticks, slingshots, stones, and bricks.

The case includes charges of terrorism and 15 other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.