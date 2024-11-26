PTI founder booked in case of policeman’s death near Hakla Interchange

TAXILA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been booked in another case at Taxila police station following the death of a police constable and injuries to others during a violent confrontation near the Hakla Interchange.

The FIR, lodged on behalf of the police, names PTI founder Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, and Shahid Khattak, among others.

The FIR includes charges under 14 sections of law, including anti-terrorism clauses. According to the text, the attackers were armed with tear gas guns, rubber bullet weapons, and other arms.

The accused allegedly assaulted the police with batons, rods, and stones, scattering the law enforcement officers.

The report also mentions that the attackers injured Constable Mubashir and abducted him in a red van. Later, Mubashir was found abandoned under the Hakla Bridge and succumbed to his injuries despite being shifted to the hospital.

Additionally, Constables Adnan, Riasat, and Naeem sustained injuries during the assault.

The FIR emphasizes that the attack was part of a premeditated criminal conspiracy led by the Imran Khan and other PTI leadership.

PTI caravans have reached Islamabad after removing the containers and other hurdles on the route. Earlier security sources said three Rangers personnel were crushed to death by a vehicle at Sri Nagar highway during PTI protest.

On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and over 40 party workers were booked in fresh case under terrorism and vandalism charges in Faisalabad.

As per details, a case has been registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station in Faisalabad against the PTI founder and 45 workers.

FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq includes 13 charges, including terrorism, vandalism, and damaging public property.