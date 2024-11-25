PTI founder, workers booked in Nov 24 protest case in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and over 40 party workers have been booked in fresh case under terrorism and vandalism charges in Faisalabad.

As per details, a case has been registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station in Faisalabad against the PTI founder and 45 workers.

FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq includes 13 charges, including terrorism, vandalism, and damaging public property.

The FIR also mentions resistance against police and anti-government slogans during the protest. Protesters allegedly attacked police officers and personnel with sticks, according to the complaint. 35 protesters have been arrested, while others managed to flee.

Further investigations are underway.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers on the call of Imran Khan staged a protest on November 24, while violent clashes were also reported from parts of the country as PTI workers tried to remove the containers.

In a separate development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s indictment and 120 other accused individuals in the GHQ attack case was deferred to November 28.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi postponed the indictment due to the absence of the accused individuals.

According to PTI’s lawyer, Muhammad Faisal Malik, the accused could not appear in court due to road blockages.

The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, presided the proceedings and adjourned the case until November 28.