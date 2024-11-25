PTI founder’s indictment deferred in GHQ attack case to Nov 28

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s indictment and 120 other accused individuals in the GHQ attack case has been deferred to November 28, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi postponed the indictment due to the absence of the accused individuals.

According to PTI’s lawyer, Muhammad Faisal Malik, the accused could not appear in court due to road blockages.

The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, presided the proceedings and adjourned the case until November 28.

In a recent development, Imran Khan accepted that he called for a peaceful protest outside General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to details, the PTI founder, while speaking informally to the media in Adiala Jail, recounted the events of March 14 and March 18 when his house was ‘attacked’ and raided by the police in the judicial complex.

He stated that on March 14 last year, lawyers assured him of their cooperation in the investigation. Despite this assurance, the Rangers and police entered his house and ransacked it.

“On March 18, the police again attacked me during my appearance at the judicial complex, I know their intention to arrest me,” PTI founder stated.

He added that he had called for a peaceful protest outside the GHQ in anticipation of his possible arrest.

On November 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan secured bail in Toshakhana-II case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered to release former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 lacs each.

Later, Anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed over PTI founder to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case.