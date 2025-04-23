Pakistan expresses concern over Pahalgam incident in IIOJK

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the loss of lives of tourists in Pahalgam in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region, claimed at least 26 lives.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in IIOJK.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

IIOJK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the recent attack on tourists in the region. The incident occurred during the visit of the US Vice President to India.

Analysts have raised concerns that the attack may be part of a false flag operation, as similar incidents have been staged by the Modi government in the past to gain political leverage. Such actions are often used to divert attention from internal failures and stir anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Read more: At least 20 killed in attack on tourists in India-Occupied Kashmir

Following the attack, Indian media and social media accounts linked to intelligence agency RAW swiftly began targeting Pakistan with unfounded accusations. The narrative also attempted to portray the incident as religiously motivated, with claims that non-Muslim tourists were deliberately targeted.

As in previous instances, Indian media has continued to circulate baseless propaganda, raising further questions about the credibility of the official narrative.

India revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, leading to total occupation. The move also allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders leading to widespread anger and protests.