At least 20 killed in attack on tourists in India-Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR- April 22, 2025: At least 20 people were feared killed after a tourist bus came under attack in India-Occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, three security sources told Reuters News Agency.

The attack occurred in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region.

One security source put the death toll at 20, while the second put it at 24 and the third at 26. All three spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“The firing happened in front of us,” one witness told broadcaster India Today, without giving his name. “We thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but when we heard other people (screaming), we quickly got out of there…, saved our lives and ran.”

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared!” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. “Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was rushing to Kashmir to hold a security meeting.

India revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, leading to total occupation. The move also allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders leading to widespread anger and protests.