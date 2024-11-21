PTI founder handed over to police on physical remand

RAWALPINDI: Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to police on a five-day physical remand in a New Town police station case, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder was arrested in New Town police station case, last night.

Khan who was arrested in the New Town police station case after securing bail in the Toshakhana case, was produced before the ATC judge in Adiala Jail.

The prosecution team sought 15-day physical remand of the former prime minister, but the ATC judge granted five-day physical remand to the police and ordered them to continue the investigation inside the jail.

The court also rejected the PTI lawyer, Salman Safdar’s plea to discharge his client from the case.

On Wednesday, PTI founder Imran Khan secured bail in Toshakhana-II case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 lacs each.

On November 14, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.