PTI founder arrested in another case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has been arrested in another case registered at New Town police station, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the case includes charges of arson, resistance against law enforcement, damage to property, and other related offences.

Anti-terrorism clauses have also been added to the case against Imran Khan.

A police spokesperson stated that an investigation team, led by SSP Investigation, is interrogating the PTI founder, Imran Khan. The suspect will be presented before the court tomorrow to seek physical remand.

This development occurred after as Imran Khan secured bail a in Toshakhana-II case on November 20.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered to release former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 lacs each.

On November 14, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

In a separate development, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

This happened after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.