Gandapur heads PTI rally into Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally enters the federal capital under the leadership of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘do-or-die’ protest, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the rally led by Gandapur has entered Islamabad’s jurisdiction. Convoys from the Hazara division, DI Khan, and Balochistan merged with the CM KP-led motorcade rally at the Hakla interchange.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of the incarcerated PTI founder and other PTI top cadre are accompanying Ali Amin Gandapur.

The development came after the government and PTI refuted the reports of negotiations.

Earlier sources claimed that, the Govt-PTI negotiations were held at the Minister’s Enclave but ended as both parties failed to reach a decision.

The claim stated that, the government’s delegation included Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while PTI was represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar in the Govt-PTI negotiations.

PTI chairman Gohar holds second meeting with party founder in a single day:

Barrister Gohar arrived at Adiala Jail for the second time in the day carrying an important message for the PTI founder Imran Khan, as per official sources.

The government has reportedly suggested that PTI shift its planned protest and sit-in from Peshawar Morr to Sangjani for better management.

According to sources, the message also included an offer to form a committee for the release of detained PTI members. However, it was clarified that if PTI does not comply, a targeted operation may be carried out on Friday to disperse the gathering.

Official sources further claimed that wanted individuals and Afghan terrorists are present in the PTI protest gathering, raising concerns over public safety and security.

Earlier today, a significant meeting was held at Adiala Jail between PTI founder Imran Khan and chairman PTI Barrister Gohar and Provincial Advisor for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali, lasting one and a half hours.