PTI bigwigs meet party founder amid ongoing Islamabad protest

PESHAWAR: A significant meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and chairman PTI Barrister Gohar and Provincial Advisor for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was held at Adiala Jail, lasting one and a half hours, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif sought Imran Khan’s permission to engage in talks with government representatives. As part of the strategy, a committee will be formed to consult party members regarding the location of the sit-in.

The government has reportedly proposed an alternative venue to D-Chowk, offering facilitation if PTI agrees to the suggestion.

PTI’s leadership has reiterated its demands, which include the release of Imran Khan and all detained party members. Sources indicate that the party is unwilling to compromise until their conditions are met.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Barrister Gohar stated that the protest call issued by Imran Khan remains final, dismissing any speculation about its cancellation.

Discussions with government officials are expected to take place soon, as PTI strategises its next steps to move forward with its protest plans.

Read More: PTI founder, workers booked in Nov 24 protest case in Faisalabad

Earlier on November 25, a case had been registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station in Faisalabad against the PTI founder, Imran Khan and 45 workers.

FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq includes 13 charges, including terrorism, vandalism, and damaging public property.

The FIR also mentions resistance against police and anti-government slogans during the protest. PTI protesters allegedly attacked police officers and personnel with sticks, according to the complaint. 35 protesters have been arrested, while others managed to flee.

Further investigations are underway.

PTI workers on the call of Imran Khan staged a protest on November 24, while violent clashes were also reported from parts of the country as PTI workers tried to remove the containers.