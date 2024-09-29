KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur declares revolution

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a revolution, stating that there is no alternative to it.

The announcement comes a day after Ali Amin Gandapur failed to join the Pakistan Tehrekk-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest in Rawalpindi.

In a video message released late at night following protests in Rawalpindi, the chief minister said that they have been ‘wronged, their privacy violated,’ but they have not uttered a word of complaint for the sake of the country.

He further claimed that during the protests, they were fired upon, shells were launched, and they faced batons.

He claimed that every three kilometres, the Punjab police continued to fire shells and bullets. Three of their workers were hit by bullets, and over 50 were injured by shells.

He further said that some Punjab police personnel ‘fell into their hands, but he had instructed for their release.’

Ali Amin Gandapur said that his message is clear and ‘not intended as a threat, rather a final warning.’