PTI gears up for protest in ‘container-sieged’ Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to stage a protest at Liaquat Bagh in the ‘container-sieged’ Rawalpindi today, ARY News reported.

As per details, the protest will be led by PTI leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, who will address party workers at Swabi Interchange where they will join from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and later converge at Liaquat Bagh.

Amid the PTI protest in the garrison city, security arrangements are in place, with the metro bus service has been suspended, and containers have been placed on roads leading to Liaquat Bagh.

Police and security forces have been deployed across the city in large numbers to maintain law and order.

Roads blocked

The city is under a security lockdown, with routes joining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has also been blocked, with containers placed on the roads leading to Rawalpindi. The motorway M-1 and GT Road have been blocked at various points, including Attock bridge, Fateh Jang, and Wah Garden.

Several roads in Rawalpindi have been blocked including T-Chowk, 26 Number Chungi, Faizabad, Mandra, Chakwal Mor, and GT Road. Additionally, Park Road, Kalma Chowk, Dhok Syedan Road, Tench Bata, Mandi Mor, and Fourth Avenue have also been blocked.

Section 144

The Punjab government has imposed section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s announced public gathering in the city.

The notification stated that the district administration banned all types of gatherings, rallies, protests, and weapon displays. The restriction will remain in effect on September 28 and 29.

The notification imposing the section 144 was issued a day before the PTI’s public gathering in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts.

PTI leadership

Barrister Saif, the spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has assured that the protest will be peaceful and police should not try to disrupt the rallies. He warned that if the protest is disrupted, it will lead to a nationwide movement.

PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar, has also stated that the protest will be peaceful and that the party will not indulge in any violent activities. She warned that the rallies will be led by KP CM and Speaker of KP assembly and they have their own official protocol.

Punjab government reaction

Spokesperson for the Punjab government Azma Bukhari said that no political party has the right to disrupt the peace and stability of the province. She warned that if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands, they will be dealt with iron hands.