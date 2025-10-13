'Mockery is being made of my resignation,' claims KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that he had submitted his resignation on the very day the PTI founder instructed him to do so, stressing that he wants to see the rule of law prevail in the country.

Addressing the KP Assembly session, Ali Amin Gandapur said everything he did as chief minister is on record and transparent. Gandapur asserted that democracy should not be made a mockery of, and decisions should not be unnecessarily delayed.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that he has already sent his resignation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor but expressed concern that “a mockery is being made of my resignation.”

Highlighting his development initiatives, Gandapur said he ensured funds were distributed to every constituency, including those of the opposition. “The funds allocated this year will help complete one thousand development schemes,” he added.

Reflecting on his government’s financial management, Gandapur said, “When we assumed office, the provincial treasury had enough to pay only 18 days of salaries. Today, after the current month’s payments, Rs 280 billion remain in the treasury.”

He vowed to continue working with faith and determination, saying, “Our struggle for Pakistan, for our province, and for the people of our constituencies will continue.”

Calling for unity and resolve, Gandapur said the people must move forward together to meet the province’s challenges.

He also strongly condemned Israel and India for committing atrocities against Muslim communities. Concluding his remarks, Gandapur expressed gratitude, saying, “I thank Allah for granting me success in this test.”