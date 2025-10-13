KP governor objects to CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has raised objections over the resignation of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to reports, a letter from the Governor has been received by Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Governor’s House received two purported resignation letters from the Chief Minister, with signatures on both documents found to be different and inconsistent.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has summoned the chief minister to verify the authenticity of the resignations. Ali Amin Gandapur has been called to the Governor’s House on October 15 at 3 p.m.

The KP governor stated that the matter will be resolved in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Governor Kundi is currently out of the city and is expected to return on October 15. Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that his legal team has begun consultations in light of the Governor’s letter.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session would be held today to elect new chief minister.

Four candidates are contesting the election for the CM as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sohail Afridi for the coveted post.

On the other hand, Molana Lutf Ur Rehman has been nominated by the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have nominated Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf and Arbab Zarak Khan respectively for the CM slot.

There are 145 members in KP assembly while number of ruling party members are 93 whereas the 52 are opposition parties members who will vote for their candidates today

A total 73-vote needed for the election of the new CM.