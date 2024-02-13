Ali Amin Gandapur named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM by PTI founder

22.9 C
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Tuesday named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala.

” I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Read more: Ali Amin Gandapur likely to become KP CM

He later successfully contested the 2018 Pakistani general election and secured a seat in the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-38 (Dera Ismail Khan-I).

Mr Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

