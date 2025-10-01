CM Gandapur blames Aleema Khan for fueling PTI divisions, says minus-founder campaign underway

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said his recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, after a long gap was aimed at apprising him of the growing divisions within the party, while accusing Aleema Khan of playing a role in campaigns to sideline the PTI founder, ARY News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that in his previous interaction with the PTI founder, it had been decided to make changes in the provincial cabinet. He said Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai were informed about the reshuffle, while Aqib Khan and Faisal Tarakai were told their portfolios would be altered. “Such adjustments at the government level are routine and not unusual,” he clarified.

Responding to Aleema Khan’s recent remarks, Gandapur stressed, “I clarify that the PTI founder is my leader. It is my right to inform him truthfully. Complaints are made by weak people, but I have never complained—I only apprised him of facts.” He added that since meetings with the PTI founder had not taken place for a long time, he felt obliged to update him on the situation.

According to Ali Amin Gandapur, earlier, Imran Khan only met his sisters, through whom party messages were conveyed. “The party has now reached a stage where deep divisions exist, and I briefed him on that,” he said.

On the controversy over the budget, Ali Amin Gandapur explained that not presenting it would have technically ended the government, and the PTI founder’s instructions had not arrived in time. “To avoid technical disqualification, we were compelled to present the budget,” he said.

Ali Amin Gandapur lamented that following the budget’s passage, he, the parliamentary party, and the provincial cabinet were branded as traitors. “Even during budget approval, I was not allowed to meet the PTI founder,” he revealed. Gandapur added that Barrister Saif later met the PTI founder, Imran Khan and conveyed the message that passing the budget was a compulsion. “I also sent a message saying, if you direct, we won’t pass the budget and the government will collapse. But instead of clarifications, smear campaigns accused us of treachery,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that after this, a campaign was launched to push a “minus PTI founder” narrative. “No one can or dares to minus the PTI founder,” he declared. Ali Amin Gandapur said he told the PTI founder Imran Khan that Aleema Khan was playing a role in this campaign. “From the beginning, some individuals have discredited party leaders and disheartened workers. I informed the PTI founder that such actions are fueling party divisions,” he said.

Gandapur insisted it was his duty to update the PTI founder on the situation, and not an act of complaint. He also added, “The PTI founder’s family is respectable for us and we value them.”

The chief minister said he told the Imran Khan that certain vloggers were targeting party unity, and that Aleema Khan was in contact with them. “Instead of stopping them, Aleema Khan has been deepening divisions,” he claimed. Gandapur further said he informed the PTI founder that journalist Hafeezullah Niazi was writing articles promoting Aleema Khan as “Prime Minister” and suggesting she should be made PTI chairperson. “Different groups are running campaigns for her elevation to chairperson,” he noted.

According to Ali Amin Gandapur, he told the PTI founder that such discrediting campaigns were part of a broader agenda. He also briefed him about the Senate elections and a meeting in Lahore held at the residence of the PTI founder’s nominated candidate. “Aleema Khan was initially onboard with us, but after the meeting, the same campaigns were relaunched. Instead of supporting us, she allowed these campaigns to run against us,” he said.

Gandapur told the PTI founder Imran Khan, “The struggle we are fighting can only be won through unity, but Aleema Khan’s role has prevented our success.”

He also pointed out that Aleema Khan’s son secured bail in the May 9 case for just Rs300, which raised serious concerns. Ali Amin Gandapur added, “I told the PTI founder that your cause is being deliberately weakened—whether intentionally or due to expediency.”

Concluding, the KP chief minister reaffirmed his loyalty: “It was my duty to apprise the PTI founder of the reality. I did not make complaints. The PTI founder is my leader, and no one has the courage to minus him.”

