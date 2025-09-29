PTI founder expresses full confidence in CM Gandapur

RAWALPINDI: Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, stated on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to Barrister Saif, Chief Minister Gandapur met Imran Khan today at Adiala Jail. The meeting lasted for two and a half hours, during which they discussed a wide range of important matters.

“During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Imran Khan on key issues and took him into confidence on various developments,” said Barrister Saif.

He further added that internal party matters were discussed in detail. Imran Khan issued clear directives to take strict action against those creating divisions within the party.

“The PTI founder instructed the leadership to counter baseless and negative propaganda and to take steps to maintain internal unity,” Saif said. “Imran Khan made it clear that there is no room in the party for those who seek to sow discord.”

Read More: PTI founder ‘bars’ Aleema Khan from interfering in party affairs

Meanwhile, according to a report, Imran Khan has reportedly restrained his sister, Aleema Khan, from interfering in PTI matters, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, two senior PTI figures from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently ‘lodged’ complaints with the party founder against Aleema Khan.

They informed him that he had been receiving misleading information about the provincial government.

The leaders further conveyed that their lack of direct meetings with him had led to misunderstandings. Sources added that Aleema Khan was accused of providing inaccurate reports regarding the KP government.

They noted that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s meeting with the PTI founder was aimed at clearing these misunderstandings.