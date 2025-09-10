Arrest warrants issued in liquor and weapons case against KP CM

ISLAMABAD: A local court has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the alleged recovery of liquor and weapons, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti directed authorities to arrest Gandapur and produce him before the court on 17 September 2025. The order was issued after no representative appeared on his behalf during the hearing.

The case against the KP Chief Minister was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station. The court has now instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure Gandapur’s presence at the next hearing.

Also Read: Ali Amin Gandapur accuses Fazlur Rehman of taking money for 26th amendment vote

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had alleged that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported 26th Constitutional Amendment after receiving money.

In his media talk, Ali Amin Gandapur accused Fazlur Rehman of getting financial benefits for 26th amendment vote.

The KP CM claimed he had earlier advised his party not to place trust in Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I had warned the party about him, but despite my reservations, I was asked to remain silent,” he remarked.

Gandapur added that it was only on the insistence of his party that he welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier in July, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed support for a change in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, emphasising that any such change should come from within the ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman stated, “My priority is a change in the KP government, but it should be initiated from within PTI, since they hold the majority.”

He opposed the idea of an opposition-led move, warning that KP cannot afford further political instability.