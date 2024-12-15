“No clarity on civil disobedience movement yet,” says KP CM Gandapur

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur said, “There is no clarity on this matter yet. We will act on civil disobedience once clarity emerges.”

He said that their demands include the release of the party founder, restoration of their mandate, and reversal of unconstitutional amendments.

Addressing regional concerns, the Chief Minister criticized the federal government’s delay in negotiations with Afghanistan, stating, “If the federal government shows reluctance, I will engage at my level to resolve matters with Afghanistan.”

Ali Amin Gandapur noted that the KP government is also taking steps to improve the security situation and highlighted that its performance surpasses other provinces.

He mentioned that even the IMF has recognised the efforts of the KP government.

Gandapur affirmed the province’s commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made in this fight.

Regarding the civil disobedience movement, Gandapur reiterated that the decision rested with Imran Khan, and whatever action he announces will be followed.

Earlier, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the strategy of the proposed civil disobedience movement has been devised, claiming it would be more successful than the 2014 one.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepared the plan for the civil disobedience movement.

Responding to a question, Sahibzada Hamid Raza revealed that he was already aware of the proposed movement even before its public announcement on X, with the issue being discussed during his meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.