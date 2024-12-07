Strategy devised for civil disobedience, says Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the strategy of the proposed civil disobedience movement has been devised, claiming it would be more successful than the 2014 one.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepared the plan for the civil disobedience movement.

PTI founder Imran Khan, in a message posted on X yesterday, threatened to start a civil disobedient movement, calling on supporters to hold a rally in Peshawar on December 13.

Responding to a question, Sahibzada Hamid Raza revealed that he was already aware of the proposed movement even before its public announcement on X, with the issue being discussed during his meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

He claimed that this time the movement would be more successful than the movement in 2014.

Hamid Raza said that different proposals are under consideration in this regard, and we would proceed step by step.

The SIC head emphasised that negotiations are their topmost priority, but only with those who hold real power, as PTI will only resort to civil obedience if talks fail, adding, that a committee has been for negotiations with the government.

“We are ready to talk with the government if it has powers, but it has to show its authority”, he added.

PTI founder Imran Khan warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met.

Addressing media persons outside jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema said that the former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, has announced two key demands: the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.